Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $739,834,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

