BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.72 and a twelve month high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.17.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

