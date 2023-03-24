BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

