BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.
BRP Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
