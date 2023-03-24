BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.33.

BRP stock traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.17.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

