BTIG Research Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $12.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

MacroGenics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MGNX opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also

