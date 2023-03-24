BTIG Research Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $53.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

