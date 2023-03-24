Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.50. Burnham shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,275 shares.

Burnham Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Burnham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.