Cabot Wellington LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cabot Wellington LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.81. The stock had a trading volume of 440,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,139. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

