Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys C$19,950.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Anuroop Duggal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,950.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.07 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

