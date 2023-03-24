Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Up 2.6%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 5,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

