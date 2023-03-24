Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Acquires C$62,400.00 in Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00.
Canada Nickel Trading Down 1.3 %
CVE:CNC opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.76. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58.
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
