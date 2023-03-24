Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$25,401.50 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$38.02.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

