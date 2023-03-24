Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 143,290 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 80,923 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,708. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

