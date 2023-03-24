Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Acquires $10,058.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $10,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,373,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,091.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castellum Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,881. Castellum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

