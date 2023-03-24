CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0903 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $72.73 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00198232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,056.68 or 1.00014782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09157985 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,403,799.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

