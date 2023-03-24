Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys C$534,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.72 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

