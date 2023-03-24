Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 523.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,803. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
