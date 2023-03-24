Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $266.20. 245,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

