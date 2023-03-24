Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,706. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

