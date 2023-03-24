Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,253. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

