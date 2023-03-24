Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,747,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

