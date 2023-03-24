Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 624 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 429,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

