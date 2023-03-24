Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,641 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

