Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,723 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 2,244,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,502,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.