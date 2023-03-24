Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $45.81 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $106.70 million and approximately $45.81 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00355225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.04 or 0.25819023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.