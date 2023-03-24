Chain Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $106.39 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00355806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.14 or 0.25861261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

