ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.76. ChampionX shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 180,378 shares.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $6,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

