ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $24,148.60 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $24,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ChargePoint Trading Up 2.2 %
CHPT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,613,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
