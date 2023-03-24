Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Buys $35,784.00 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $115.88 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.