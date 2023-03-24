Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Buys $35,784.00 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE GTLS opened at $115.88 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
