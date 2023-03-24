Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 438,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,854. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

