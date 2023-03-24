Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a market cap of C$155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 49.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

