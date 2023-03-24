Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

