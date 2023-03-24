Chico Wealth RIA Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

