Chiliz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.52 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $793.32 million and $42.52 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00352558 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,133.56 or 0.25625180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,450 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

