Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,273.70

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,273.70 ($15.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($15.35). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.35), with a volume of 5,292 shares traded.

Churchill China Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,259.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,096.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

