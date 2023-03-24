Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

