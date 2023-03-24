Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

