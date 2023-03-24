Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

