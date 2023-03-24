Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 70 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.4% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,708,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. 495,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.