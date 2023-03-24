Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 3,483,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

