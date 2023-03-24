Citigroup Increases Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $6.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

RIG opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

