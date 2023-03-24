Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

C stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

