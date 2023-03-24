Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 2093511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

