CKW Financial Group Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CKW Financial Group decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

