CKW Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.58. 135,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

