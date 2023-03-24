CKW Financial Group Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 906,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

