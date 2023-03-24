CKW Financial Group Purchases 75 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $574.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.