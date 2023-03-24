CKW Financial Group Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.