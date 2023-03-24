Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,977.49

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,977.49 ($36.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,150 ($38.68). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,150 ($38.68), with a volume of 25,157 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,050 ($49.74) to GBX 3,740 ($45.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Clarkson Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,978.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £972.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,272.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
