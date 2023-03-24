CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.30

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.82), with a volume of 177653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.87).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.18 million, a P/E ratio of 927.22 and a beta of 0.57.
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
